Shiv Baraat procession in Varanasi pushed to Feb 27 due to influx of Kumbh devotees

Varanasi: Expecting a heavy influx of devotees from Kumbh Mela on Maha Shivratri on February 26, the organisers of 'Shiv Baraat' in Varanasi have decided to shift the annual procession to a day after, breaking away from a four-decade-long tradition.

The event, which depicts the marriage ceremony of Lord Shiva and Parvati, is traditionally taken out on Maha Shivratri and has been the practice for the last 42 years. However, citing crowd management as the reason, the organisers decided to change the date.

"This is the first time it will be held a day after due to concerns over crowd management," Shiv Baraat Committee Secretary Kamal Kumar Singh said, adding that initially, the administration had suggested cancelling the procession.

The decision has triggered a political controversy, with Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai calling it an attack on the city’s traditions.

Rai, who hails from Varanasi, alleged that the BJP government was interfering with the city's cultural and spiritual heritage.

“The world-famous Shiv Baraat, which has been a part of Kashi’s identity, is being delayed under administrative pressure. Changing its date is a violation of our sacred traditions,” Rai said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Varanasi MP, to intervene and ensure that the procession follows its original schedule.

The procession traditionally begins at the Mahamrityunjay Temple in Daranagar and passes through Maidagin, Bulanala, Chowk, and Godowlia before concluding at Chittaranjan Park.