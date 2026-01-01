UP: Shivling found displaced in Hardoi temple, probe ordered

Hardoi (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Tension prevailed briefly after a Shivling was found displaced at a Shiva temple in the Chhipitola area here, police said on Thursday.

According to locals, an unidentified person allegedly hurled a brick at the Shiva temple located in Phulwari Bagiya locality under Pihani police station limits on Wednesday night, causing the Shivling to move from its original position.

The incident triggered resentment among villagers, who alleged that damage to the Shivling had hurt their religious sentiments. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Circle Officer Hariyawan Ajit Singh said the Shivling had shifted from its place but was restored by the temple management.

"The situation is under control and there is no law and order issue," Singh said.

Police said the Shivling has been repositioned on the platform inside the temple premises. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and local residents are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Further action will be taken after the probe is completed, police said.