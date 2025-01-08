UP: Shivling vandalised at Unnao temple; man arrested

Unnao (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A Shivling at the historic Billeshwar Mahadev temple in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district was found vandalised on Wednesday, sparking outrage among the locals, officials said.

Advertisment

Police have arrested a man reportedly suffering from depression in connection with the incident, which occurred at the temple located in the Purwa Kotwali area on Purwa-Maurawan road, 3 km from the tehsil headquarters, they added.

Locals believe the Shivling revered for its religious and historical significance dates back to the Mahabharata era, police said.

Confirming the arrest of Awadhesh Kurmi, a resident of Amonua Khera village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Singh said the accused, who appeared to be disturbed mentally due to his wife’s prolonged illness, admitted to vandalising the Shivling out of frustration.

Advertisment

He also confessed to damaging another Shivling nearby.

Condemning the act, Ajay Trivedi from the Hindu Jagran Manch said the desecration of the Shivling has deeply hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

It is believed that Lord Krishna and Arjuna rested here during their journey from Hastinapur, and the former consecrated the Shivling after offering prayers, locals said.

Advertisment

Arjuna is said to have struck the ground with an arrow to create a water source for the ritual, which remains part of the temple complex to this day, they added.

The Billeshwar Mahadev temple holds a special place among the devotees, who believe that bathing in its sacred pond cleanses sins. PTI COR ABN ARI