UP: SHO allots constable as gunner to history-sheeter; suspended

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Loni SHO Anil Rajput was suspended on Friday for alloting a police constable as a gunner to a history-sheeter here, officials said.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said as per guidelines, a gunner is alloted after scrutinising the credentials of the applicant properly.

"Anil Rajput, the SHO of Loni police station, has been suspended for providing gunner to a history sheeter, Chahatram, without taking permission of higher officials," Yadav said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the SHO, the officer added.

Rajput was previously booked for thrashing a student and falsely implicating him in a criminal case while being posted in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police sources said. PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY