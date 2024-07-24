UP: SHO shunted, 3 cops suspended in molestation case of 3 dalit girls in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) An SHO of the Nanpara police station was shunted out and three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector (SI), were suspended following a case of molestation of three Dalit girls by some people, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday last week when three Dalit girls had gone to a weekly market and were allegedly molested by some men, the police said.

Salman and Aslam, who run a meat shop in the market, allegedly molested the girls. When the girls and the brother of one of them protested, the duo attacked them, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said the accused had attacked the other side with knives kept in a meat shop, due to which some people, including a 19-year-old girl, were injured.

The police arrested all the nine accused in this case and sent them to jail on Tuesday.

Shukla said that on the charge of negligence in this case, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh was sent to the lines while the local inspector Ashok Kumar and two head constables were suspended on Tuesday.

Shukla said that in connection with the incident, a case was registered naming nine accused. The police arrested six named accused on Monday. The remaining three accused were arrested on Tuesday.