UP: SHO, SI suspended for negligence, indiscipline in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) The SHO of Haldi police station here and a sub-inspector posted at Ballia city police station were suspended on Friday on charges of negligence and indiscipline following multiple lapses, a senior police officer said.

Elaborating on the lapses, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said a man hurled abuses at another person, beat him up and attacked him with a sharp weapon with an intention to kill in the Haldi police station area on October 4.

When the injured was referred to Sadar Hospital from the Sonwani community health centre, no policeman accompanied him and no concrete efforts were made to arrest the accused, the SP said.

A case was registered in the matter at Haldi police station but the higher authorities were not informed about the crime, he added.

In another case, a person was pushed by some youths in the Ramgarh market during a Dussehra fair. Around six people, including two-three unidentified persons, were booked in the matter and despite repeated instructions, no effort was made to arrest the accused, the SP said.

Haldi police station SHO Ashok Kumar has been suspended with immediate effect on charges of gross negligence, indifference, inaction and indiscipline towards duty, Vir said.

On action against Ballia city police station SI Ramanuj, the SP said information was received about a theft of about Rs 5 lakh from a house in Japlinganj under the Kotwali police station area. Higher officials were not informed about the theft and the forensics team was not called in timely to inspect the crime scene.

A complaint was received in the matter but the FIR was not registered even 10 hours after the incident, Vir said.

SI Ramanuj has been suspended with immediate effect on charges of gross negligence, indifference, inaction and indiscipline towards duty, the SP said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV