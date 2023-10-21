UP: SHO suspended for failure to stop smuggling of animals

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) The Station House Officer (SHO) of Thoothibari police station in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district was suspended on Saturday on charges of negligence and failure to stop smuggling on the India-Nepal border, a police officer said.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Kaustubh said SHO Umesh Kumar Singh has been suspended for allegedly not registering an FIR and being negligent in the recent case of smuggling of animals in two pickups.

According to police, complaints of animal smuggling were being received in the surrounding areas of Thoothibari police station. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team increased patrolling and caught the smugglers, who were trying to enter Nepal in two four-wheelers at Chatiya border a few days ago. The SSB personnel found 56 goats in one vehicle and 55 in the other. They seized the vehicles along with the drivers and handed them over to the Thoothibari police.

The SP took the action after receiving a complaint of negligence, officials said.