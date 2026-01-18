UP: Show cause notice to four BLOs found absent at SIR centres in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) The Muzaffarnagar district administration issued show cause notices to four booth level officers who were found absent from their designated centres on Sunday, officials said.

The notices were served to Shobhit Kumar of Azad School, Rehmat Nagar centre; Sapna Mittal of Janakpuri; Uma Chaudhary of Inter College, Kookda, and Sangita of Mujheda School.

According to District Magistrate and District Election Officer Umesh Mishra, the booth level officers were not found at their centres on Sunday, adversely affecting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

They have been asked to submit their replies within three days, explaining why action should not be taken against them under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act for dereliction of duty, Mishra said.

Further action will be taken based on their responses, he said.