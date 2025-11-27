UP: Shravasti admin to reward BLOs for completing voter digitisation under SIR on time

Shravasti (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Shravasti district administration to reward the booth-level officers (BLOs) who will complete voter digitisation tasks within the deadlines set for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Ashwini Kumar Pandey told PTI that the BLOs who finish 100 per cent digitisation of their allotted parts by November 27 will be publicly felicitated with certificates.

In addition, they and their families will be offered a complimentary visit to the Mangrove Fresh Water Safari and Eco-Tourism Centre in Bhinga, along with the stay arrangements at a government guest house and food in a hotel.

Shravasti district comprises the Bhinga and Shravasti assembly constituencies.

Pandey further said that the revision, which is underway, had set two internal deadlines, November 15 and November 27, to ensure timely progress.

Between November 10 and 15, the administration identified 50 personnel who had either not started the task or were progressing slowly. As a result, action was taken against them, including the suspension of five BLOs and 45 others were issued notices, with some facing salary withholding, the officer said.

"Now the progress of SIR work in our district is satisfactory. BLOs and staff who received notices but demonstrate satisfactory progress by today will not face further action," he said.

"As of Thursday morning, around 10 BLOs are close to completing their work, with some having already finished. Those who complete the work by evening will also be included in the reward list," Pandey added.

Across Uttar Pradesh, SIR-related action has intensified, with FIRs registered in Noida against over 60 BLOs and seven supervisors for alleged negligence, and suspensions and police cases reported in Bahraich following complaints of non-performance, in the last few days.