UP: Siblings unite to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Bareilly prison

Bareilly (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, siblings visited the Bareilly Central Jail-2 on Saturday, where they tied rakhis and urged their family members to leave the world of crime and strive for respect in society. Sisters brought plates adorned with colourful rakhis and sweets for their brothers in prison, officials stated. They tied rakhis, applied tilak, and wished them happiness, prosperity, and long life. Additionally, they encouraged their brothers to take an oath to abandon criminal activities and work towards earning a respectable place in society.

Many male prisoners were seen getting emotional during their sisters' visits and embracing them warmly. The sisters expressed that despite their brothers being incarcerated, their love and blessings for one another remain strong. Senior superintendent of Bareilly's Central Jail-2, Vipin Mishra, stated that the jail authorities had made special arrangements for the visitors. Additionally, security was heightened, and provisions for sweets and potable water were provided. Mishra noted that such events help emotionally connect prisoners with their families and inspire them to reintegrate into society. Some female inmates also tied rakhis to their brothers who visited them in prison. Bhupendra Chaudhary (name changed) shared that he had come to receive a rakhi from his sister, Mamta (name changed), who is the only sister among four brothers. He alleged that his sister had fallen into bad company and started smuggling opium; however, she now believes that abandoning this lifestyle will lead her away from crime. Pradeep Namdev (name changed), a 24-year-old inmate and the only brother among five sisters, received visits from all his sisters on Saturday. They claimed that a woman of ill repute had falsely accused their brother. Pushpa Pandey, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission, visited Central Jail-2 and met with the female prisoners, urging them to take an oath to follow the right path. She tied rakhis for those women whose brothers could not visit them for the festival. Pandey also praised the efforts of jailors Shailesh Kumar Singh, Anand Singh, deputy jailor Chaitanya Kumar Singh, Deputy Jailor Piyush Pandey, Kiran Kumari, Rita Sagar, and the entire jail staff for their meticulous arrangements, decoration of the premises, and for making the occasion truly inspiring. PTI COR NAV ANM ANM MPL MPL