UP: Singer Farmani Naaz's father, brother among four held for murder of her cousin

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Four people, including the father and brother of singer and YouTuber Farmani Naaz, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of her cousin, police said on Tuesday.

Khursheed (17) was stabbed to death on August 5 at Muhammadpur Mafi village in Ratanpuri police station area.

Muzaffarnagar SP (rural) Atul Shrivastava said the involvement of five people, including the singer's father Arif, brother Farman and two relatives Zakir and Fariyad, came to light in the investigations.

While the four accused have been arrested, another accused Shakir is absconding and search is on to nab him, he said.

During interrogation, Farman told police that Khursheed was murdered over his illicit relations with his (Farman's) wife, the SP said, adding that the knife used in the crime has been recovered.

Last year, Naaz had courted controversy after she sang "Har Har Shambhu", a devotional song praising Lord Shiva. A Deoband cleric had termed it "un-Islamic" and "haram" (forbidden).

The singer, a resident of Muzaffarnagar whose YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers, had defended herself saying artistes do not have a religion and that she has not erred.

She had also participated in Season 12 of the singing reality show Indian Idol.