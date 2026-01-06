UP SIR draft voter list out: 12.55 crore of 15.44 crore voters retained

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published on Tuesday after a special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, with 12.55 crore voters retained out of 15.44 crore listed earlier, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday.

The remaining 18.70 per cent, or about 2.89 crore voters, could not be included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations, he said while addressing a press conference here.

Rinwa said the Election Commission had undertaken a door-to-door enumeration drive in which enumeration forms were to be filled and signed by voters or their family members.

While the exercise was originally scheduled to end on December 11, the state sought an additional 15 days after noticing that the names of a large number of voters, nearly 2.97 crore, were getting excluded from the draft list. PTI KIS AMJ AMJ