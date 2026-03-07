UP SIR: Over 70 lakh forms for including names, 2.68 lakh for deletion in claims, objections period

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Over 70.69 lakh Form 6 claims for inclusion in the electoral rolls and 2.68 lakh objections via Form 7, seeking deletion of names, were received in Uttar Pradesh between January 6 and March 6 as part of the SIR exercise in 2026, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Lok Bhawan here, Rinwa said that during the two-month claims and objections period, 70,69,810 Form 6 applications were received, with 35,72,603 submitted by women and 34,96,911 by men, indicating that the number of applications by women exceeded those by men. As many as 296 applications were submitted by third gender voters.

He said that since October 27, 2025, when the revision exercise was announced, the state has received 86,69,073 Form 6 applications, including 43,06,364 from men, 43,62,323 from women and 386 from third gender voters.

Regarding objections for deletion of names from the rolls, Rinwa said 2,68,682 Form 7 applications were submitted between January 6 and March 6.

Of these, 1,58,027 sought deletion of male voters, while 1,10,645 of female voters and 10 of third gender voters.

From October 27 to March 6, a total of 3,18,140 Form 7 applications were received, including 1,86,362 for male voters, 1,31,766 for female voters and 12 for third gender voters, he added.

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll published on January 6 contained 12.55 crore voters, including 6.88 crore men (54.8 per cent), 5.67 crore women (45 per cent) and 4,119 third gender voters (0.01 per cent).

He said notices were issued to 3.26 crore voters whose details required verification. This included 1.4 crore voters whose details were not mapped with the 2003 Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and 2.02 crore voters where discrepancies were found, such as a mismatch in names or implausible age gaps between family members.

The first notices were issued on January 14, and hearings began on January 21, he said, adding that 100 per cent notices have now been generated, while about 3.60 crore notices (93.8 per cent) have already been served.

"So far, hearings have been completed for around 2.80 crore voters, which accounts for about 85.8 per cent of the cases," Rinwa said.

To facilitate the process, the Election Commission arranged hearings at 5,621 locations across the state and set up help desks to assist voters.

Booth level officers also visited households and carried out verification using a mobile application, he added.

"Around 14 per cent of the hearings are still pending, but with the current pace of work, the process is expected to be completed within the stipulated deadline of March 27," Rinwa said. PTI KIS PRK