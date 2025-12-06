UP SIR: Woman submits doctored documents for sons settled abroad; trio booked

Rampur/Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Police here have registered an FIR against a woman and her two sons -- currently residing abroad -- for allegedly furnishing false details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Saturday.

According to the FIR lodged at the Civil Lines police station on Friday, the case was registered based on a complaint by Dinesh Kumar -- a supervisor associated with the SIR exercise in the Rampur Assembly constituency.

The complaint alleged that Noorjahan, a resident of Jwala Nagar, allegedly submitted forms on behalf of her sons Aamir Khan and Danish Khan, who have been living in Dubai and Kuwait for several years.

Police said the accused have been booked under sections 237 (false declaration) and 318(2) (fraud) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

An official statement issued in Lucknow on Saturday said the alleged fraud came to light after the booth level officer (BLO) digitised the SIR forms and found that the information submitted for the two sons was incorrect and forged signatures had been used.

Acting on the report, Rampur District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Kumar Dwivedi directed an FIR be registered against all three accused.

Dwivedi said the SIR exercise is being carried out across all assembly segments in Rampur district with complete transparency as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

He said investigation confirmed that the woman, Noorjahan, had submitted the forms by concealing facts, amounting to serious violation of election rules. Based on this, the assistant registration officer filed the FIR on the DM's instructions.

The DM appealed to all voters to provide accurate and updated information during the SIR, and cautioned against concealing facts or submitting incorrect details.