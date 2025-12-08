UP: SIT probe into illicit codeine trade finds gross irregularities by Jharkhand pharma company

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into an alleged interstate network involved in illicit trade of regulated cough syrup has found irregularities to the tune of Rs 425 crore in transactions of a Jharkhand-based pharmaceutical firm, an official said.

A preliminary scrutiny of financial transactions of Shaili Traders, which came under the SIT's scanner during the probe, has revealed gross inconsistencies during the past two-year period, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said late on Sunday night.

The firm's chartered accountant, Vishnu Agarwal, has been directed to submit all financial transactions, ledgers, and GST-related documents of the company by December 10, he said.

The SP said notices have been issued to the firm's owners, and proprietors of Sonbhadra-based Maa Kripa Medical Store and Shiviksha Firm, and Bhadohi-based Dilip Medical Agency, Ayush Enterprise, and Rajendra & Sons -- allegedly involved in the illegal trade network -- to appear before the SIT with relevant documents.

The SP further said approximately 30 bank accounts found involved in the illegal cough syrup trade have been frozen.

So far, Rs 60 lakh has been frozen in bank accounts, and the SIT is conducting a thorough investigation of the entire network, including other individuals and firms associated with this illegal trade, he added.

The SIT is investigating a case registered at Robertsganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district regarding the illegal trade of the codeine-based cough syrup.

Earlier, large quantities of codeine-based cough syrup were seized from Sonbhadra, among other Uttar Pradesh districts, prompting a probe into the larger interstate network and money trail.