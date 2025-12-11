UP: Six arrested for forging sale deed of Rs 78 lakh land in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Six people, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly forging documents and executing a fake sale deed to illegally sell plot worth Rs 78 lakh here, police said.

Urvashi Gupta, a resident of Ghaziabad, lodged a complaint at Kakod police station on December 9, alleging that her land in village Belana, under Kakod police limits, had been fraudulently sold, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said.

According to the complaint, unidentified persons impersonated her and prepared a forged sale deed to sell the property to one Pankaj Jain of Delhi.

During the investigation, police identified eight suspects, of whom six -- Satyendra, Kuldeep and Karmveer of Bulandshahr, Rajkumar of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, and Santosh and Sangeeta Chaudhary of Mathura district -- were arrested.

Prasad said police seized a laptop, a printer, and forged Aadhaar and PAN cards from the accused.

The bank account of the woman involved, holding Rs 17.5 lakh, has been frozen, he added.