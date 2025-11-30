UP: Six arrested for running cyber fraud racket using cryptocurrency, probe on

Basti (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Police here claimed to have busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket linked to foreign operatives, arresting six people including its mastermind, officials said on Sunday.

Fraud of more than Rs 4.50 crore has been detected so far and 74 cyber-crime cases related to the syndicate have been found registered against, police said. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sanjeev Tyagi on Sunday said the gang was running a large scam through cryptocurrency, with its network spread across several states.

He said six people including mastermind Prashant Mishra have been arrested. During interrogation, the accused admitted to using foreign platforms for transactions.

Investigators have identified 38 bank accounts used to circulate the cheated funds. Police said bank employee Hariom Dubey was helping the gang and raids are underway to arrest him.

"This is a large, organised cyber fraud network. Our probe is ongoing," the DIG said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ