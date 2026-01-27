UP: Six convicted for woman's murder in 2018

Rampur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a young woman in 2018.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajai Kumar Dixit held the six accused guilty, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on each of the convict.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Pratap Singh Maurya said Jahangir, his father Tahir Khan, and his associates Imroz, Nisar, Prabhjeet alias Sagar, and Danish have been convicted in the murder case.

Maurya noted that the deceased's brother had filed a complaint with the Civil Lines police station in Rampur district, accusing Jahangir and others of brutally murdering Zainab alias Payal with an axe and concealing the evidence.

The police registered a case and after completing the investigation, filed a charge sheet in the matter.

The incident took place in November 2018, when Jahangir, a young man from Rampur, got engaged to another woman without informing his Zainab.

Upon learning this, Zainab broke off Jahangir's engagement. Angered by this, he hacked Zainab to death with an axe and buried her body in the sand on the banks of Kosi river. PTI COR NAV NB NB