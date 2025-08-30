UP: Six cops suspended for colluding with jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey

Kanpur (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Six police officers, including four inspectors, were suspended on Saturday for allegedly colluding with jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, which tarnished the image of the force, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Saturday.

Dubey, who has been accused of running an extortion racket and blackmailing high-profile figures, was sent to jail three weeks ago.

The suspended officers include inspectors Manvendra Singh, Neeraj Ojha, Aman and Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, and sub-inspectors Adesh Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Patel, the Kanpur Police Commissionerate said in a statement.

Manvendra Singh and Neeraj Ojha were sent to the commando unit at the Reserve Police Lines in Kanpur four days ago.

Saturday's action follows charges of gross negligence, corruption, and shielding criminals levelled against the suspended cops, the statement said.

The investigation revealed that these officers allegedly helped Dubey and his gang in land grab cases, suppressed complaints, and even sent favourable bail reports to courts without apprising senior officers.

Neeraj Ojha attempted to shield Dubey by wrongly presenting a woman as a rape survivor, who claimed she was raped by senior BJP leader Ravi Satija, the statement said.

Dubey, along with his aide Lavi Mishra, was arrested after the month-long ‘Operation Mahakal’ launched by Kanpur police to dismantle extortion rackets and curb land mafia activities.

Police sources said Dubey's modus operandi involved filing false rape cases to extort money from businessmen and politicians. PTI COR NAV ARI