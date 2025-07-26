UP: Six dead in accidents in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Six people died and several others were injured in two separate road accidents, police said on Saturday.

The two accidents took place under the Nakuad and Sarsawa police station areas late Friday night. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that late last night, a speeding car collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside under the Nakuad police station. All six occupants sustained serious injuries.

The injured were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared Harvinder alias Rinku (35), Prithvi (50), and Motiram (52) dead. The other injured are currently undergoing treatment.

The second accident occurred on the Uttarakhand-Panchkula highway under Sarsawa police station, where a car was hit by a truck. The collision resulted in the deaths of three people, including a husband and wife, and left seven others injured.

Pawan Kumar (30), his wife Rukmani (29), and Harinarayan (55) died in the accident.

Jain said the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. Further investigations are underway. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY