UP: Six held in Mathura for killing elderly sadhvi, selling her house using forged documents

Mathura (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing an elderly sadhvi and selling her house using forged documents, officials said.

According to police, the sadhvi had no surviving claimant to her property after her husband's death.

Taking advantage of this, a youth who ran a gym near her residence allegedly conspired with his associates to kill her and dispose of her house through fake papers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Dharmendra Singh said Sadhvi Chandramukhi Devi, also known as Chitra Dasi, wife of the late Jaydev Jha and a resident of Vrindavan's Gaushala Nagar, had gone missing some time ago.

When she could not be traced, her gurubhai, Mahant Ladli Das, filed a complaint alleging that their neighbour Abhishek and his associates had murdered her and sold her property using forged documents.

Following the complaint, a probe was started, during which police registered a case against Vrindavan residents Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Singh, advocate Mohammad and his brother Mohammad Arif, Omkar Singh, and Vikas of Shahjahanpur.

All six were arrested on Wednesday.

Police said they recovered original papers of sadhvi's house purchased by her late husband, as well as her Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, her husband's Aadhaar card, and a forged will, among other documents from the accused's possession.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against all the accused, officials added.