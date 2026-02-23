UP: Six of a family injured, 1 killed as SUV overturns in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A man died while five members of a family were injured after the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle and overturned here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred in the Musafirkhana area when the family was travelling from Jagarkata village to their home.

The SUV driver, Asif (25), lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned into a ditch near a power house on the Bagiya Bahorkha road, police said.

Seven people including the driver were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the Community Health Centre, Musafirkhana. Doctors there referred Asif to Sultanpur, where he died during treatment, they added.

Those injured include Neeraj (22), Dheeraj (11), Aradhya (13), Kajal (16), Anjali (15) and Vandana (16).

Musafirkhana Station House Officer Vivek Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem.