UP: Six-year-old boy dies after given injection by quack in Gorakhpur village

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A six-year-old boy has died after a quack administered injection to cure a lump on his head in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed at Bahilpar village in Gorakhpur district after the incident as the villagers gathered outside the clinic and protested.

The deceased boy, identified as Paras, son of Rinku from Prithvinangla village in Badaun district, had come to his maternal grandparents' home in Bahilpar.

The family took him to a local unqualified physician in a bid to treat a lump on his head, officials said.

According to the child's grandfather Rana Pratap, the quack charged Rs 10,000 and promised a minor operation. Despite his plea to avoid the procedure, the quack allegedly went ahead, the grandfather said.

Family members claimed that doctors at Lucknow's PGI had earlier advised against any surgery.

"Soon after my grandson was given an injection on Monday, he fell unconscious. We rushed him to the community health centre, then to a private hospital, and finally to BRD Medical College, where doctors declared him dead," Rana Pratap said.

As news of the death spread, angry villagers gathered outside the clinic and protested.

The accused locked the clinic and fled by the time, police said.

Sahjanwa police station in-charge Mahesh Chaubey said the family initially refused to allow a post-mortem examination, following which the body was handed to them.

"Action will be taken once a formal complaint is lodged," Chaubey said.