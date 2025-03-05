UP: Six-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 18-year-old relative

Auraiya (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Tuesday by her 18-year-old relative in Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district, police said.

The condition of the girl studying in Class-1, who was referred to the district hospital after initial treatment at a community health centre, is stated to be stable now, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Alok Mishra, said, "The incident occurred near a village when the accused spotted the girl in a farmland where he was working. The accused, a relative of the girl, raped her there." Police have formed three teams to arrest the accused.

Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar visited the hospital and spoke with the girl's father to gather more information. PTI COR KIS ARI