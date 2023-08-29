UP slap row: Muslims' platform calls for speedy trial, exemplary punishment for teacher

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) on Tuesday condemned the Uttar Pradesh school incident in which a teacher ordered her students to slap a Muslim classmate, and demanded a speedy trial as well as exemplary punishment to the teacher.

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar were among the signatories to a statement issued by the IMSD which describes itself as a secular democratic platform of Muslims in India.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video surfaced on social media in which she was seen asking students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and also making a communal remark.

The IMSD said no words are strong enough to condemn the shocking misconduct of Tyagi.

"IMSD demands a speedy trial and exemplary punishment to the teacher who teaches hate. But incarceration of Tyagi is not enough. The shameful incident is but the latest reminder of the success of Hindutva's hate-mongers in turning India into a sick society," the statement said.

IMSD also applauded the numerous Hindus and Muslims of Muzaffarnagar who have been working hard to defuse the situation, ensure peace and mutual amity.