UP slashes fee for ancestral property partition; rent registration charges down by 90 pc

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposals to allow registration of ancestral property partition deeds for a flat fee of Rs 10,000 and cut stamp duty and registration charges on rent agreements by up to 90 per cent.

The MoS (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee, Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, shared the information at a press briefing following the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The decision aims to reduce family disputes, curb informal agreements and strengthen legal security while improving ease of living in the state, officials said.

Under the new provisions, registration of partition deeds for ancestral immovable property will be possible at a consolidated cost of Rs 10,000 -- comprising Rs 5,000 as stamp duty and Rs 5,000 as registration fee.

The facility can be availed for the division of ancestral property among heirs spanning more than three generations, the minister said.

He clarified that the provision will cover only ancestral immovable assets, including agricultural, residential and commercial properties, and the division will be carried out in accordance with shares determined under succession laws.

In another key reform, the state has significantly reduced stamp duty and registration fees for rent agreements. The move is expected to encourage formal registration of tenancy arrangements, benefiting both landlords and tenants, Jaiswal said.

According to the minister, the reduction -- of up to 90 per cent across various rental tenures and annual rent slabs -- will make rent registration simpler and more affordable, discouraging unregistered or informal agreements.

He said the reforms would enhance transparency, provide stronger legal protection to parties, help prevent property-related disputes and check unlawful practices, while contributing to improved governance and ease of living in Uttar Pradesh.