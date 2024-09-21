UP: Sleeper bus overturns in Kannauj, 38 injured

Kannauj (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A sleeper bus overturned here in the Tivra police station area, injuring 38 passengers, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 12:15 am on Saturday, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Priyanka Vajpayee said, "A sleeper bus on its way to Delhi from Gonda, carrying 80 passengers, hit the divider and overturned." The injured have been admitted to hospital, she said, adding the condition of three of the them was critical. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK