UP: Smack worth over Rs 2.52 crore seized in Shamli, one held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) An alleged narcotics smuggler was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and 1.263 kg smack (adulterated heroin), worth over Rs 2.5 crore, was recovered from his possession, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, NP Singh said, acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a man late on Sunday night and recovered the contraband.

A case has been registered against the accused -- Sarfaraz alias Dhola -- under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Singh said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the drugs were being smuggled from Bareilly to Shamli and Saharanpur districts, he said, adding that police are conducting searches to trace other members involved with the trafficking network.