UP: Smoke detected in Muri express coach, train halted at Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Panic gripped passengers aboard the Muri Express on Wednesday morning after smoke was detected in one of the coaches, forcing an unscheduled halt at Sujatpur railway station on the Delhi-Howrah rail section here, officials said.

The tri-weekly train (No. 18101/18102) was travelling from Prayagraj to Kanpur when smoke was seen rising from a brake shoe. The loco pilot stopped the train as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Upon receiving information, railway staff and a technical team reached the spot and used fire safety equipment to address the issue. The sudden halt caused alarm among passengers, many of whom briefly disembarked from the train.

Sujatpur station master Prakash Chand said the Muri Express arrived at the station at around 10.50 am and remained there for about 45 minutes.

"Upon inspection, railway technical staff found smoke coming from the brake shoe of one coach. After repairs were carried out, the train resumed its journey towards Kanpur at 11.35 am," he said.

No injuries were reported and the incident did not affect the movement of others trains on the section, he added.