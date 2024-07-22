UP: 'Smoke' in train coach triggers panic at railway station in Sambhal

Sambhal: Panic gripped the passengers of a train on its way to Delhi from Bareilly after they noticed a smoke-like substance emanating from one of its compartments at a railway station here, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 8.10 pm on Sunday and the train was halted at the Gumthal Railway Station for about half an hour, they said.

Station master of Gumthal railway station, Vinod Sharma, told PTI that someone had tampered with a fire extinguisher inside the coach, which started leaking.

When the train arrived at the station on Sunday night, he said a smoke-like substance was seen coming out of a general coach, triggering panic among the passengers.

Upon inspection, we learned that someone had tampered with the fire extinguisher on the train. The passengers mistook the fine mist leaking from the fire extinguisher for smoke and ran for safety, he said.

The train that usually stops for just two minutes at the Gumthal station left after a delay of half an hour at 8.40 pm, Sharma said.