UP: Soldier, family booked for dowry harassment after woman's suicide in Ballia

Ballia (UP) Jan 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide here on Monday morning, prompting the police to register a case against her husband and five other in-laws for dowry harassment, an official said.

Advertisment

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Neelu Pandey (25), allegedly hanged herself at her in-laws' residence in Hathauj village under the Khejuri police station area early Monday.

Her husband, Rakesh Rai, who is a soldier, was out on a morning walk at the time of the incident. Family members rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead and moved her body to the morgue for a postmortem examination, according to police.

Khejuri Station House Officer (SHO) Anita Singh said, "We received information about a woman hanging herself on Monday afternoon. The postmortem is being conducted, and further investigation is underway." "Based on a complaint from the woman's family, we have registered a case against her husband Rakesh Rai, along with her mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, for dowry harassment. The investigation is ongoing," she said.

Advertisment

Singh also mentioned that Rakesh Rai is a serviceman in the armed forces and had recently returned home to tend to his wife's medical treatment. PTI COR KIS NB NB