UP: Son dies, father critical after being found unconscious in locked house

Ballia (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A father-son duo was found in an unconscious condition in their house, which had been locked for three days, in the Sahatwar area here, police said on Monday.

Sonu, 35, was later declared dead by the doctors while his father, Ashok, 61, a retired PWD employee, is under treatment, they said.

Preliminary information suggests that both were habitual drinkers, an officer said.

The house located in Ward number 8 of Sahatwar town had remained closed for the past three days, and no activity was noticed from inside. Suspecting something unusual, on Sunday, neighbours informed the family members of the house owner who resides in Ballia city, police said.

Station House Officer Anil Singh said that when the relatives reached the spot, they found the door locked from inside and alerted the police.

"The police reached the spot and broke open the door to enter the house. A dog was found tied inside a room on the ground floor, while on the roof, Sonu and his father Ashok were found in an unconscious condition," Singh said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the matter is underway.