UP: Son kills mother in drunken frenzy after she tries to stop him from beating wife

Mirzapur, Nov 3 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his mother who was trying to stop him from beating his wife here in a village, police said on Monday.

He was arrested after the incident around 10.00 pm on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Nitish Singh said.

Ramsurat Bind allegedly returned home drunk and started beating his wife Sunita Devi and abusing members of the family in Baghera Kalan village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, the officer said.

When his mother, Chamelia Devi (65) protested, Ramsurat allegedly began beating and strangling her, causing her to faint. She was taken to a hospital by her family, where she was declared dead on arrival, the officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by Rammurat Bind, another son of Chamelia Devi, a case was registered at Jigna police station against Ramsurat and he was arrested on Sunday, the police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, they added.