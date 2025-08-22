UP: Sonbhadra police admit error after dead man named accused in land dispute case

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district have admitted to an error after a man who died in a police encounter 18 years ago was named as an accused in a land dispute case and summoned by a local court.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that a sub-inspector had mistakenly entered the name of Sunil alias Sanjay Kol instead of another individual in the report submitted to the court.

"The station house officer of Robertsganj has been directed to correct the error, and departmental action has been ordered against the sub-inspector responsible," Kumar explained.

Earlier, the deceased man's wife, Sushila, appeared before the court after receiving a notice in the case. She told the court that her husband was killed in an encounter with Chandauli police in April 2007 after being labelled a Naxalite.

"It has been over 18 years since his death, yet he has been named in this case filed on February 6, 2025, over a land and drain dispute," she said.

Sushila alleged that police officials were pressuring her to arrange bail for her late husband. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY