UP: SP, Congress protest auction of portion of Banda Rifle Club ground

Banda (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) The Banda Development Authority's decision to auction a portion of the Rifle Club ground here on January 21 has met with opposition from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress who claimed that it was the only playground in that area with facilities for multiple sports and athletics.

Manmohan Verma, Secretary of the Banda Development Authority and Additional District Magistrate (Namami Gange), said on Sunday that the Rifle Club ground, located at Baburam Chowk in Banda city, has been used for sports and cricket competitions, but a part of it will now be auctioned.

According to the auction notice issued on January 1, a commercial plot measuring 4,343.20 square metres will be auctioned at a rate of Rs 62,700 per square metre, with a security deposit of Rs 1,36,15,932.

Verma said the land belongs to the development authority and is not officially designated as a sports ground.

“The commercial portion is being auctioned as per rules, while a park will be developed on the remaining part,” he told PTI.

He said people had been organising sports activities there as the land was lying vacant. Online applications for the auction have been invited from January 2 to January 17, he added.

The move has intensified political activity in the district, with the SP and Congress opposing the auction.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to immediately stop the auction in the interest of children and public welfare.

Rai said the Rifle Club ground is the only playground in Banda providing opportunities for sports such as football, cricket and athletics.

In his letter, he also cited provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, which mandate the preservation of open spaces and playgrounds.

"It has been reported that after the Banda Development Authority illegally converted this land to freehold during 1990-91. The Allahabad High Court issued a stay order in this matter, and you had directed that the status quo be maintained,” he said.

Despite these instructions, the development authority continuing with the auction process is a violation of the law, Rai added. Madhusudan Kushwaha, president of the SP’s Banda district unit, said party workers will stage a protest at the Ashoka Emblem intersection on Tuesday and submit a memorandum to the Governor.

