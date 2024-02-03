UP: SP members walkout from Legislative Council over BHU gang rape

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) Members of the Opposition Samajwadi Party walked out of the Legislative Council on Saturday, the second day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, expressing dissatisfaction over the government's response on the case relating to the gang rape of a Banaras Hindu University (BHU)-IIT student.

Under Rule 105 (adjournment of business) in the Legislative Council, SP members Lal Bihari Yadav, Naresh Chandra Uttam, and others filed a complaint against the district police in the case.

A BHU-IIT student was raped on November 1 last year and videographed by the accused.

SP members Swami Prasad Maurya, Mukul Yadav, and Dr Man Singh Yadav demanded that the proceedings of the House be stopped and a discussion be held on the incident.

The lawmakers alleged that the accused were associated with the ruling BJP, which failed to take action against them.

BJP's 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' slogan is just a show, the real face of BJP has come to the fore, they alleged.

Leader of the House in the Legislative Council and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya informed the House about the action taken so far in the matter but the opposition members were not satisfied with his reply.

Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh rejected the notice of adjournment and referred the matter to the government for necessary action.