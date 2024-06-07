UP: SP MLA, four others get seven years in jail for setting woman's house ablaze to grab land

Kanpur (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his younger brother and three others were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday in connection with setting fire to a woman's house in a bid to grab her land.

Police had booked Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki and about four dozen others for rioting and arson 19 months ago.

The session MP-MLA court presided by judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi convicted the MLA, his brother, as well as Shauqat Ali, Mohammad Sharif and Izrail on Monday while the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Friday.

District Government Counsel Dileep Awasthi told PTI that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,500 on each of the convicts, failing which they would have to serve jail term for three more months.

Irfan Solanki is a four-time MLA, who first got elected in 2007 from Arya Nagar. He also won Sisamau Assembly Constituency in the 2012, 2017 and 2022 elections. His father Mushtaq Solanki was also a two-time MLA from the Arya Nagar Assembly constituency in Kanpur. PTI COR CDN NSD