UP: SP MLA Zahid Beg, son transferred to separate jails

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg and his son, who were arrested in connection with an abetment to suicide case, were transferred to separate jails on Friday.

Bhadohi MLA Zahid Beg was transferred to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj while his son Zaim Beg was moved to District Jail, Varanasi, said Subedar Yadav, the jailer of District Jail, Bhadohi.

"The MLA's son was arrested on Wednesday, followed by Zahid Beg's surrender on Thursday. Both were moved to separate jails under tight security, according to the orders of District Magistrate Vishal Singh," Yadav said.

Two FIRs were registered against the MLA, his wife, and their son for allegedly forcing a minor girl into labour and instigating another to commit suicide.

The local Anti-Human Trafficking Unit initiated an investigation following the suicide of a minor girl and the rescue a 17-year-old girl working at the MLA's residence. The labour department has also initiated proceedings against the MLA and his wife.

Meanwhile, a third case was registered against Zahid Beg on Friday for allegedly assaulting police personnel during a disruption at the district court the previous day.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tej Veer Singh said the MLA and his supporters obstructed police work and physically attacked several officers.

A case was filed against Zahid Beg and his unidentified supporters at the Gyanpur police station under sections 121(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ), and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR CDN SZM