UP Special Secy Brijbhushan Dubey killed in road accident; son critical

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Special Secretary Brijbhushan Dubey, 52, was killed in a road accident here, police said on Friday.

His son was hospitalised at the district hospital with severe injuries in a critical condition after the crash near Roza village close to the highway outpost in Ayodhya's Patranga on Thursday night, they said.

Dubey, a resident of Surekha Khas in Basti district's Paikolia Police Station area, was travelling from Ayodhya to Lucknow late Thursday night.

"The accident happened around 12:30 am near Roza village in Rudauli when their car, driven by his son Krishna (alias Raja Dubey), lost control while overtaking another vehicle," a police official said.

The car crossed the divider and entered the opposite lane, colliding with an oncoming truck, the official said.

Upon being alerted, the Patranga Police responded immediately, transporting both Dubey and his son to the district hospital.

"Doctors declared Brijbhushan Dubey dead on arrival, while Krishna is being treated for his injuries," Circle Officer Ashish Nagar said.

Nagar said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the family has been informed.

"All necessary legal actions are being undertaken," he added. PTI COR KIS AS AS