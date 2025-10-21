UP: Speeding bus hits bike in Lakhimpur Kheri, 3 riders killed

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Three men died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus near Mohammadpur Tajpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, they said.

Shahjahanpur district residents Guddu (45), Sant Ram (50) and Harpal (30) from Lakhimpur Kheri were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit the two-wheeler near Mohammadpur Tajpur, a village bordering Shahjahanpur district.

The bus was on its way to Shahjahanpur from Mohammadi town.

The accident left all the three critically injured. Local police along with residents rushed them to neighbouring Bhawalkheda health centre in Shahjahanpur district, where Guddu and Sant Ram were declared brought dead, they said.

Later, Harpal succumbed to injuries during treatment.

