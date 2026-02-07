UP: Speeding car flies off road and hits tree, rolls over, crashes into ditch in Etah; 3 killed on spot

Etah (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Three youths were killed on the spot while two others sustained severe injuries after their car sped off the road, rolled over multiple times before falling into a ditch here on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the police, five people were travelling in a private cab from Gurugram, Haryana, to Ganeshpur village in the Kurawali area of Mainpuri district to attend a wedding ceremony, when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn near the Bawli canal on Sakit Road, under Malawan police station limits.

The car, said to be travelling at a high speed, went off the road, first hitting a tree and then rolling over three times before falling into a 15-foot-deep ditch on the roadside, police said.

The occupants of the car remained trapped inside for about 15 minutes after the accident, they said.

On hearing their cries, passersby rushed to the spot and, after much effort, broke open the car door and pulled out the injured.

Malawan Station House Officer RK Singh said three people died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Shivam Yadav (21), Sunil Yadav (23), and Manki (19), all residents of Mainpuri. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and informed their families, the officer said.

The injured include Rahul (28) and Khushboo (22), who have been admitted to Veerangana Avantibai Medical College, Etah for treatment, he added.

Videos and photos related to the incident have also surfaced, which depict the severity of the accident, the officer said, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the cause of the accident was speeding and losing control of the vehicle at a dangerous turn.