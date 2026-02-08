UP: Speeding car on under-construction expressway kills four in Rae Bareli; four injured

Rae Bareli (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were killed and four others injured after a speeding car rammed into them on the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Rae Bareli district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sultanpur Janauli village in Jagatpur police station area when residents of Koder village were returning from a community feast organised in Chuli village. The group was walking along the expressway when a car coming from behind at high speed hit them, police said.

Two women, Himanshi (23) and Shalini (22), died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where Rashmi (14) and Asma later succumbed to their injuries, police said. Those injured in the incident include Riya (14), Priya (12), Sadhana (9) and Meena (22), all of whom are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The car driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind. Police have seized the car and launched a search to arrest the absconding driver.

District Magistrate Harshita Mathur and Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar visited the district hospital late at night and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

"The accident was caused by a speeding car on the under-construction Ganga Expressway. Four people have died, and four others are injured. The vehicle has been seized and efforts are on to arrest the driver," the SP said.