UP: Speeding car ploughs into shop, one killed

Ghazipur (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old worker was killed and four others were injured after a speeding car crashed into a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Kasimabad area where labourers working at an iron and steel shop were standing outside, officials said.

A car approaching at high speed hit them and ploughed into the shop, they said.

Ram Avadh Rajbhar (45), Suresh Rajbhar (55), Shankar Rajbhar (50), Umesh Ram (40) and Ramvilas Rajbhar (36), all residents of Dharwa Kalan village, were injured in the crash. The car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Local residents alerted the police and rushed the injured to a hospital, where doctors declared Ram Avadh Rajbhar dead, police said, adding the remaining four are undergoing treatment.

Angered by the incident, villagers staged a road blockade at a nearby crossing.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Lokesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Shubham Verma pacified the protesters and the blockade was lifted later in the evening.

The body has been sent for postmortem.