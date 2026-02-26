UP: Speeding pickup mows down 4 women in Mahoba, 3 die

Mahoba (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Three women were killed, and another was injured after a speeding pickup hit them near the Badi Chandrika Devi temple here on Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh said the incident occurred at around 2 am in the Mahoba city Kotwali area, when the four were returning home on foot after cooking food at a wedding function where they worked as labourers.

Bhagwati (50), Shyamrani (40) and Geeta (35) died during treatment, while Kapuri (40) has been referred to Jhansi Medical College, she said.

The vehicle involved in the accident and its driver have been identified, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said.