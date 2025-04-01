UP: Speeding trailer mows down newlywed couple in Mau, locals express concern over road safety

Mau (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) A newlywed couple was crushed to death after a speeding trailer truck ran over their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday evening, with locals claiming that the frequent movement of high-speed trucks have made roads unsafe, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.45 pm near Garhwa Mor in Haldharpur area, when Pawan Kumar Singh (29) and his wife Rinki Singh (26) were en route to her maternal home in Pilkhi Varuna village, they said.

A speeding trailer truck rammed into their motorcycle on National Highway 34, causing the couple to fall and suffer critical injuries. Despite immediate efforts by locals to help, the two died on the spot, they added.

Haldharpur Station House Officer (SHO) Jagdish Vishwakarma said the trailer truck ran over the motorcycle killing the couple on the spot.

Upon receiving information a police reached the spot and sent them to Community Health Centre in Jogapur, Ratanpura, where doctors declared the two dead, he said, The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the couple's family has been informed, he added. Vishwakarma informed that the trailer truck has been impounded but the driver managed to fled the scene after the accident. "We have received a complaint from the family, and further investigation is underway," he said. Meanwhile, there was public outrage against trailer truck drivers in the area, following the accident.

Locals expressed concerns over the frequent movement of high-speed trucks, especially in the evening, which they claim has made the roads unsafe.

The accident also caused a four-kilometer-long traffic jam from Pehsa Bazaar to Haldharpur, primarily consisting of heavy trailer trucks, police said.

Residents noted that this was not the first such accident, recalling a similar incident in Haldharpur market where a trailer had run over two people a short while ago.

Some eyewitnesses pointed that trailer drivers are often seen talking on mobile phones while driving, which has been a major factor in several road accidents.

"Many of these accidents happen because the drivers are distracted by their phones," a local claimed. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ