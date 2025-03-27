UP: Speeding truck hits bike in Kaushambi, 2 dead

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) Two youths died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on NH-2 in the Sandipan Ghat police station area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday night near Manoharganj turn, Station House Officer (SHO) Brijendra Singh said.

The victims were identified as Kalyan (20) and Pawan (26), he said.

Both men died on the spot and police sent the bodies for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, Singh said. A detailed probe is on in the matter, the SHO said.