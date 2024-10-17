UP: Sri Lankan national arrested while trying to enter India illegally

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 17 (UP) A Sri Lankan national was arrested on Thursday while allegedly attempting to enter India illegally through the Sonauli border checkpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, officials said.

Advertisment

"Dilip Sampath Rajappa was apprehended during a routine immigration check when officials discovered that he did not possess a valid Indian visa or any other required documentation," said Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh.

The accused was travelling from Nepal to India and carrying a Sri Lankan passport. A case has been registered against him, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been notified, the officer added. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK