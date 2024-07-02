UP stampede: Cong condoles loss of lives, asks govt to provide compensation to victims

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and urged the government to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured as well as provide immediate compensation to the victims.

Between 50 and 60 people were killed and several more injured in the stampede in Pulrai village where devotees had gathered in large numbers, officials said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the news of death of many devotees is extremely painful.

"The scenes at the accident are extremely heart-rending. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We urge the government and administration to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured and provide immediate compensation to the victims," Kharge said.

Workers of opposition parties are requested to provide all possible help to the people affected, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The government and administration are requested to provide every possible treatment to the injured and relief to the affected families," he said.

He also requested all workers of the INDIA bloc to provide their cooperation in relief and rescue.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the news of death of a large number of devotees was heart-breaking.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

"I appeal to the state government to provide proper compensation to the victims and make arrangements for the treatment of the injured," she said. PTI ASK ZMN