UP stampede: Yogi Adityanath likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday

Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday in the wake of the stampede during a religious congregation in which over 50 persons have lost their lives, a senior government official said.

The official said the UP chief minister is taking stock of the situation round the clock. UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar have been directed to reach the spot.

A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to enquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the UP government said in a statement.

The statement also said the chief minister is holding a meeting with senior officials at his residence.

Adityanath is in constant touch with three ministers, the chief secretary and the DGP, and sent them to the spot, it said.

The chief minister has instructed strict action against those found guilty of the incident. They will not be spared, the statement said.

Over 50 people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a religious congregation here on Tuesday, officials said.

In the biggest such tragedies in recent years, devotees suffocated to death and their bodies piled atop each other in the stampede that took place at a 'satsang' in the district's Phulrai village. PTI SNS NAV KSS KSS