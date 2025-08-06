UP state tax dept's deputy commissioner suspended in sexual harassment case

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) A deputy commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh State Tax Department has been suspended in connection with a sexual harassment case, officials said on Wednesday.

The official order issued by the department on Tuesday stated that Kamlesh Kumar Pandey, Deputy Commissioner (State Tax), Mathura Division-1, has been suspended after being found prima facie guilty of repeated attempts to sexually exploit a subordinate officer.

The order termed his actions as "immoral conduct".

The suspension has been issued under Rule 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. Disciplinary proceedings under Rule 7 of the same rules have also been initiated against him.

During the suspension period, Pandey has been attached to the office of the Joint Commissioner (Executive), State Tax, Banda, according to the order.

The role of six other officials, who were part of the anti-sexual harassment committee probing the matter, remains under inquiry for allegedly trying to hush up the matter, according to an official.

Special Secretary of the State Tax Department, Kritika Jyotsna, has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the allegations against Pandey, the order stated. PTI KIS NB NB